After Dr M, automotive institute wants third national car project

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 ― There is a need to develop the third national car project in line with the rapid development of the automotive industry, said the Malaysia Automotive Institute (MAI).

Chief Executive Officer Datuk Madani Sahari said the third national car project came in at the right time as it can fulfil the market needs in a bid to complete the automotive industry under the connected mobility concept.

“Technologies related to information technology and electronics will develop rapidly to prepare for such vehicles. This is one of the branches of research and development (R&D) that can be developed if we have the (third) national car.

“The R&D that we have done are good but we must move forward, so we can develop R&D in the connected mobility segment,” he said during an interview on Bernama News Channel’s “Ruang Bicara” programme on the third national car project here last night.

Also present was Putra Business School Senior Lecturer Dr Ahmed Razman Abdul Latiff.

Madani brushed aside the perception that the proposal made by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to develop the third national car project was due to his frustration with Proton.

“That is only a perception. The desire to develop the third national car project is not solely to gain fame but it will spur economic spillovers in terms of engineering as well as services.

“For me, the development of the automotive industry is getting bigger as its scope is tremendous. The cake is big enough for the third national car to play a role. Of course, Proton and Perodua will play their respective roles but the third national car will be another national car entity,” he said. ― Bernama