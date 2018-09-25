Hadi: Stand firm against LGBT

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang likened non-heterosexual tendencies to a ‘dangerous disease’ and against nature. — Picture by Azneal Ishak.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang lauded unnamed leaders today for remaining steadfast in their opposition of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) proclivities.

He likened such non-heterosexual tendencies to a “dangerous disease” and against nature.

In his column on Harakah Daily, he also cautioned the people to be wary of leaders who have supported the LGBT community in return for popular support. He did not name these leaders.

“Well done to the leaders who realise the dangers of the disease that is misguided and against nature, and be wary of the leaders who have slipped only to get support in the general elections, to the point they too had thought against what is natural,” he wrote in his column.

He expressed concern that Islamic principles would be eroded by those advocating the LGBT and their call for non-discrimination.

Hadi said such views came from the West and were deviant.

“Those who are sympathetic are also misguided despite having the ability to think rationally.

“This is what happens when they are influenced by the non-Islamic thinking that is most ignorant and had caused many problems in the country,” he said.

He said one must not champion for what goes against nature.

Those who do are acting out of ignorance, he added.

“It is the stupidest (thing) when one does not realise that they are being stupid.

“Islam has set a heavy punishment for wrongdoings that goes against nature, which can bring a negative impact on the individuals,” he said.