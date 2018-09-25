‘Whale’ author: Rosmah was Jho Low’s direct line to Putrajaya

According to journalist Tom Wright, fugitive financier Low Taek Jho was given complete access to the corridors of power in Putrajaya. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor had given fugitive financier Low Taek Jho complete access to the corridors of power in Putrajaya, journalist Tom Wright asserted in a radio interview today.

The co-author of Billion Dollar Whale said on the BFM Breakfast Grille that Low’s relationship with Rosmah was effectively gaining the ear of then prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Wright said the connection was made via Rosmah’s son from a previous marriage, Hollywood producer Riza Aziz.

“Rosmah is important I believe because she helps Jho Low to get in the centre of power in Malaysia and she benefits from this,” he said, alleging that she was rewarded with jewellery, cash and more for this.

Wright is in Malaysia to promote the book written with Wall Street Journal colleague Bradley Hope.

Authorities have charged Najib with over 30 offences related to funds allegedly from 1MDB.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said yesterday that it was done investigating Rosmah and submitted its findings and recommendations to prosecutors for further action.

The billionaire also known as Jho Low is a fugitive in Malaysia that issued arrest warrants against him and his father, Tan Sri Larry Low, after both were charged with money laundering in absentia.