New EC chief aims to clean up electoral roll

When new EC chairman Azhar Harun officially starts work on Friday, he aims to clean up the electoral roll. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Newly appointed Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Harun’s main goal is cleaning up the electoral roll once he officially starts work on Friday.

Some of the problems cited as examples include phantom voters, such as an individual carrying the identity card (IC) for someone else, or the oversight by the National Registration to inform the EC on the death of the voters, which would then result of having voters aged, for example, 104 years old.

“The EC cannot just look at the electoral roll and find the 104-year-olds and strike them out. We can’t,” he told The Star in an exclusive interview, adding that the there were procedures that needed to be followed to look into the matter.

Azhar said he will be forming an engagement initiative within the EC and consult all stakeholders on the redelineation exercise that was carried out leading up to the May 9 general elections.

The prominent lawyer said this would include consulting political parties ― government or Opposition ― non-governmental organisations and civil society groups, among others.

“That is one of the initiatives that I am thinking of. We will then sit down with them, listen to whatever proposal they may have and we will then give due thought to consider them. And, if it is good for the country and for the democratic practices, then we will adopt and recommend to the government to do it,” he said.

Azhar said he intends to see better enforcement of the Election Offences Act and said a clear line has to be drawn to what a caretaker government may or may not do. He said this was due to allegations of prevalent wrongdoing and bribery in the previous elections.

He said he also plans to meet the public’s expectation, which is to have an impartial election and fair commission.

“I just took office, and I am not even in office yet. The general perception that I have observed as a private citizen is such that the EC suffer from a lack of those elements.

“Of course, I think personally if you ask me, when we look at the EC we have to look at two different tiers ― first is the workforce, and then the top tier, ie, those who come out with policies,” he said.

Azhar gave credit to the EC workforce as the “unsung heroes” in organising the elections, but acknowledged that the bad policies of RC policymakers had tarnished its reputation.

“On the workforce, I think I inherit an excellent workforce. The EC has been organising, regulating general election for years and they have done it successfully. Organising general elections is a mammoth task, it involves millions of people, voters, tens of thousands of volunteers and they have done it successfully all this while without major incident.

“I have to shield them ... it is my responsibi­lity to correct the policies. That’s how I see it,” he said.

When asked whether he will stop writing and doing videos, Azhar said, “My talking days are over, my criticising days are over. Now it is my doing days.

“I have to (resist). It comes with the territory and once I take the job, I just have to work and forget the rest. Now is time for me to face what other people say about me. So, it is a reverse.”