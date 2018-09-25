‘Kingsman 3’ steps into the ‘Bond 25’ 2019 slot

Taron Egerton as secret service agent Eggsy in ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 — The third chapter in the adventures of British spymaster Harry Hart and his diamond-in-the-rough protegé Eggsy is now set for release November 9, 2019 according to 20th Century Fox’s US calendar, snapping up a spot that, up until a few days earlier, would have been perilously close to one of its inspirations, the James Bond franchise.

With the 25th James Bond film having landed a replacement director — Cary Fukunaga of True Detective and Beasts of No Nation fame — it’s full steam ahead for the younger, cheekier British spy movie series, Kingsman.

Two movies in and secret service recruit Gary “Eggsy” Unwin has defeated a tech billionaire with visions of population control and routed an international drug cartel.

The plot of this third Kingsman movie remains under wraps but Fox and director Matthew Vaughan have wasted little time in marking November 9, 2019 for their film’s target date.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015,) based on Icon Comics’ 2012 Mark Millar story of the same name, generated US$414 million (RM1.71 billion) worldwide on a sub US$100 million production budget, while its 2017 sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle won a comparable US$410 million from a US$104 million fund.

Cary Fukunaga was brought in to direct an as yet untitled Bond 25 after previous choice Danny Boyle (Sunshine, Slumdog Millionaire) parted ways with the studio in August and its production company Eon pushed the movie’s release from November 2019 into February 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews