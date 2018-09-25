Palestinian killed by Israeli fire near Gaza border

Relatives of Palestinian Emad Ishtawi, who was killed during a protest along the Israel-Gaza border fence, mourn during his funeral in Gaza City, September 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

GAZA CITY, Sept 25 — A Palestinian was shot dead yesterday by Israeli soldiers in new clashes along the border of the Gaza Strip, the health ministry in the enclave said.

Mohamed Abu Sadek, 21, was shot in the head in the northwest of the strip, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra ministry said.

The spokesman added that 10 other Palestinians also suffered gunshot wounds.

Several hundred Palestinians gathered yesterday in the northwest of the Gaza Strip in the latest protests since a major wave of demonstrations along the border with Israel began in late March.

The Israeli military said “thousands” of Palestinians “rioted” on beaches near the border in the north of the coastal enclave, while Palestinian vessels had also staged a “riot at sea” close to the maritime border.

The Israeli military “attempted to stop the vessels from approaching by firing into the air and near the vessels in accordance with standard operating procedures”, it said.

At least 187 Palestinians have been killed since the demonstrations broke out in March, most in protests and clashes near the frontier. One Israeli soldier has been killed.

Israel accuses Islamist group Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, of orchestrating the protests and has denied accusations its troops use excessive force.

Israel has maintained a crippling blockade of Gaza for more than a decade it says is necessary to isolate Hamas. — AFP