What we can learn from the Predator

SEPTEMBER 25 ― (This is a spoiler-free commentary.)

No matter how much you hate watching the Predator movies, I can tell you one thing: That ugly looking alien who kills humans for sport has got more guts than most people. If he wants something, he puts himself in harm’s way to get it (unlike certain people you and I know).

This is not a trivial point.

Consider speed-demons who race at 200 km/h along the NKVE. They want the thrill and the pride of being the fastest; while endangering everyone else, but at the very least they will be the first to be wiped out should things go south.

(I’m not justifying driving like a maniac on the highway; just using an analogy.)

This is very much like entrepreneurs who launch start-ups. If the app or the store or the product fails, he suffers first and suffers most.

Unlike financial “consultants” who promote dodgy funds to you, get all the commission, but disappear when things go south. When you have only everything to gain, and everyone around you has everything to lose, that’s despicable. It’s, uh, criminal.

Back to the Predator.

His kind fights elite warriors, thus exposing themselves to maximal damage. This alien refuses to fight the innocent and in the first Aliens versus Predator instalment, one of them even scanned and diagnosed a potential target before deciding not to engage (because the target was dying of tuberculosis).

In addition, the Predator doesn’t attack women and children. He often refrains from using his laser gun because he prefers to use his spear or claws (both of which require him to get up close to his targets).

In other words, the Predator doesn’t pick easy prey and will only fight if he can be hurt in return. Whatever our difference in values, the Predator isn’t kiasi and isn’t a coward.

When the Predator gets injured or is attacked, he almost never retreats or backs out of the fight. He keeps going even when the chances of winning aren’t high. The creature believes in his mission and he keeps going the extra mile and endures the extra wound to make things happen.

Could this phenomenon partially explain why Trump became President?

The American people (or enough of those in the working class) had had enough of political correct leaders being afraid to make tough decisions (because it offended certain parties and put said leaders’ careers at risk), so they decided that a “new” way of doing politics was necessary. This meant voting in a new kind of President, one with all the faults his predecessors never had but with skills and strengths few possess.

Whatever your beef with Trump, you can’t say he isn’t willing to pay the price. Sure he’s a braggart and a bigmouth, but he used his own money to run for the White House and he’s basically sacrificed his public reputation to fulfil the promises he made prior to the elections. And we all know the guy doesn’t back down when the pressure and the hate comes.

Just like the Predator and unlike corporate directors who push through new organisation-wide initiatives, creating more needless work and more hidden risks for everybody, but who will not lose a single sen should things blow up (while claiming all the credit if profits rise).

Unlike some religious folks in the nation who want to lower the minimum age of marriage to below 18 because it’s not their pre-teen daughters who get married off to middle-aged men.

Unlike “social justice warriors” ― especially of the anonymous kind ― who target those with opposing opinions, mobbing them, hurling mud, even threatening their careers. Just because they, the SJWs, were “offended.”

The biggest problem with SJWs, of course, is that these people have never seriously suffered a day in their lives (and some of them have barely worked). Round the clock, the SJW lives in comfort, does nothing but stare at his/her phone, hangs around with people who share the same mindset as him/her, etc.

His/her skin has been hardly scratched; he/she knows nothing about the world, yet has no qualms telling people how to behave, what to think, what is good and, most importantly, who to hate (usually it’s people like Trump).

The SJW should, instead, learn from the Predator who really doesn’t talk much. In fact, if you watch the first two movies (starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Glover, respectively) you’ll notice that the alien is a very good listener and observer. More than half the time, he’s studying his targets, playing back their remarks, learning as much as he can.

Through his silence and watchfulness, the Predator confuses his potential targets even more. I get it that some complain about the alien’s invisibility, but I’m like why not?

The Predator is anything but a show-off. He hides in wisdom and cunning, and feels no psychotic need to reveal himself (or his opinions) pointlessly like many a keyboard warrior.

Maybe this is why when the Predator takes action, it’s usually lethal and his objectives are met.

Unlike most Malaysians, who would rather spend 16 hours on their phone bitching about life and politics, than to actually, say, help clean up the garbage around the community or volunteer at a orphanage.

We absolutely can learn from the Predator who, although possessing extremely high-tech gadgets, isn’t at all love-struck by his devices.

No, you won’t see a Predator lining up 20 hours just to get an iPhone which won’t mean anything to him in a few months’ time. This other-worldly being is too busy planning his next close-range encounter, preparing to bleed, to learn, to fight.

To put his soul in the game, his neck on the line.

Note: Some of you may be wondering, is this satire? I’m like, does it matter?

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.