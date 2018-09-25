Bodies of two teenagers found in drain one week after accident

Fire and Rescue personnel removing the bodies of two teenagers from a drain at Kampung Sungai Bugis. ― Bernama pic

KANGAR, Sept 25 ― The bodies of two teenagers, believed to have been involved in an accident about a week ago were found in a drain at Kampung Sungai Bugis, KM11 Jalan Kangar-Alor Setar, Simpang Empat near here yesterday.

Kangar district police chief Supt Wari Kiew said a member of the public who stumbled on the body of the victims identified as Muhammad Hayat Romzi, 19, and another female remains yet to be unidentified, lodged a report with the Civil Defence Force (APM) at about 5.30pm.

“A Yamaha LC motorcycle with KEB 7484 registration number, believed to belong to the male victim was also found in the drain,” he said when contacted today.

According to Wari the bodies were in a decomposed state.

Preliminary investigations revealed the motorcycle the couple were travelling on crashed into a tree and they were flung into the drain.

He appealed to those who had witnessed the accident to come forward to assist in the investigation adding that bodies have been sent to the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital, Kangar for post-mortem. ― Bernama