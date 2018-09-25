Vietnam draw 1-1 draw with Indonesia in AFC Under-16 tournament

Indonesia's Amanar Abdillah (right) tussles with Vietnam's GT.Duong in the AFC Under-16 championship match at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur September 24, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Vietnam has yet to register a win in their Under-16 Asian Football Confederation championship campaign after a 1-1 draw against Indonesia in the second Group C match at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium last night.

The result saw the chance for Vu Hong Viet’s side to reach the quarterfinals get even slimmer, as they have collected only one point from two games, following a 0-1 loss to India in the opening match last Friday.

With a clear mission of picking up maximum points, Vietnam went ahead of Indonesia in the 30th minute through Kharu Van Khang’s free-kick which beat goalkeeper Ernando Ari Staryadi.

Indonesian coach Fakhri Husaini brought on substitute Sutan Diego Armandoondriano in the second half, and the decision paid off as the striker equalised for the Garuda Muda squad in the 49th minute.

Earlier, at the same venue, another Group C match saw Iran held to a goalless draw against India.

Indonesia and India are tied at the top of Group C with four points, and face each other on Thursday.

Meanwhile, two-time champions North Korea have improved their chances of advancing to the quarterfinal after registering a slim 1-0 victory over Yemen in the second Group B match at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium last night.

Kim Won-il’s header at the end of the first half was enough to put Park Jong-chol’s side to sit second in the group with four points, only behind leaders Oman through goal difference.

Earlier, Oman were held to a 2-2 draw against Jordan at the same venue.

South Korea will face Oman and Jordan will take on Yemen in the final Group B match on Thursday. — Bernama