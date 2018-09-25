What Brexit could mean for your ferret

A woman reads a newspaper with a ‘vote remain’ advert for the Brexit referendum on the underground in London June 22, 2016. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 25 — Britain laid out yesterday the potential impact of Brexit for ferrets in case no deal is reached with the EU, along with warnings on air travel, freight transport and copyrights.

Under the best case scenario, dog, cat and ferret owners hoping to travel to Europe with their pets would face little change to current arrangements with a valid EU pet passport, according to the government’s technical guidance.

But if the EU classifies Britain as an unlisted third country, pet owners could have to start discussing their plans to travel to Europe with their vet at least four months in advance in order to get the necessary paperwork ready.

Brexit minister Dominic Raab told the BBC that there were “some risks of short-term disruption” but the government was spelling out the guidance “so that everyone knows what they need to do well in advance”.

On flights to and from the EU, “the UK would envisage granting permission to EU airlines to continue to operate,” the notices said.

“We would expect EU countries to reciprocate in turn.

“It would not be in the interest of any EU country or the UK to restrict the choice of destinations that could be served, though if such permissions are not granted, there could be disruption to some flights.”

For airlines from one of the 17 non-EU countries with whom air services to Britain are currently provided for by virtue of its EU membership, “replacement arrangements will be in place before exit day”, the notices said.

The papers upheld the government’s commitment to maintaining the Common Travel Area of free movement between the UK, Britain’s crown dependencies and the Republic of Ireland.

“It goes to the heart of the relationship between these islands,” the notices said.

London also issued guidance for businesses who make “geographical indication” protected products, such as Scotch whisky, Cornish pasties, Stilton cheese, Melton Mowbray pork pies and Herefordshire cider.

There are 86 GI-protected UK product names, which together make up a quarter of the value of Britain’s food and drink exports.

A British GI scheme would be set up with a new logo and producers were advised to consider preparing to apply for GI status in the European Union. — AFP