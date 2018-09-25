Warner Bros locks release date for 'Birds of Prey' starring Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn for 'Suicide Squad'. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 —Warner Bros has unveiled a 2020 release date for its as-yet-untitled Birds of Prey movie, starring Margot Robbie in a reprisal of her Suicide Squad role as the indomitable supervillain Harley Quinn.

The DC film — to be directed by Cathy Yan — will open on February 7 2020, according to the studio, with the female-centred movie to screen in IMAX.

While plot details remain vague for the moment, according to Variety, the storyline will focus on Harley Quinn assembling a team of superheroes including Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya, to battle an evil crime lord, who has yet to be unveiled.

Casting is still ongoing, with Warner Bros. reportedly still in the process of testing talent to star opposite Robbie as the Black Canary and Huntress, as well as characters detective Renee Montoya as well as Cassandra Cain (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews