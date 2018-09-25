Three trends to take away from Milan Fashion Week

Fendi's take on cycling shorts in Milan September 20, 2018. — AFP pic

MILAN, Sept 25 — After five busy days, Milan Fashion Week closed Sunday showcasing a wide range of trends, inspirations, materials and colours destined for womenswear wardrobes for the spring/summer 2019 season.

Like in New York, the Milan runways erupted in an explosion of colours and motifs of all kinds, bringing an air of optimism to the Italian city.

Although less marked than last season, sportswear inspirations haven't entirely faded from the scene, bringing updates of certain pieces, like cycling shorts. Here are three key trends spotted on the catwalks of Milan.

Pedal power

A firm favourite of Kim Kardashian for months, cycling shorts were all over the runways at Milan Fashion Week, seen in collections from some of the biggest fashion houses.

While it was no surprise to see Fila update the look, this '80s staple also went down a storm on the runways at Prada, Fendi, AF Vandevorst and Blumarine, as well as in a chic style at Roberto Cavalli. Make them a priority purchase before spring 2019 and wear them alone or with a skirt, and with thigh boots, ankle boots or stilettos.

Pattern party

Vibrant colours were firmly on the agenda in Milan, but it was the diverse line-up of prints that really took centrestage. Graphic, abstract, animal and ethnic motifs — not to mention polka dots, stripes and all manner of florals — adorned the looks in many collections, starting with Dolce & Gabbana.

Marni played with mixing prints, along with Versace, while the Etro collection bloomed with exotic flowers. Moschino, on the other hand, found inspiration in the marks designers make on fabrics when creating their collections.

Sheer sensuality

While sensual silhouettes were relatively scarce in New York and London, Milan abounded with light, fluid fabrics, often with see-through effects.

Alberto Zambelli showed several gowns of this kind, sometimes matched with opaque stockings, while Alberta Ferretti's sheer maxi dresses looked perfect for the beach.

Molly Goddard brought transparency to a more demure style, with dresses buttoned down the front and embellished with frills, while some Emporio Armani tops revealed models' bodies. — AFP-Relaxnews