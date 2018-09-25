Trump calls new US-South Korea trade deal a historic milestone

South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with US President Donald Trump after signing the US-Korea Free Trade Agreement on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York September 24, 2018.— Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 25 — US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in signed a free trade agreement yesterday that Trump hailed as a “historic milestone in trade.”

Trump, who has sought to renegotiate trade deals with several countries around the world, said the revised agreement would reduce bureaucracy and increase prosperity in the United States and South Korea.

“Our two countries have set an example of friendship and cooperation for trade that rarely you see in this age,” he said. — Reuters