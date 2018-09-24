TFC II only a step to the 2018 Challenge Cup final

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Premier League Club, Terengganu FC II (TFC II) has boosted its chance of qualifying for the final of the inaugural edition of the 2018 Challenge Cup Football Championship after beating the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) 2-0 in their semi-finals first leg match at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam tonight.

Two first-half goals from Andrew Jean-Baptiste as early as the fifth minute and Bruno Suzuki, four minutes later, ensured Mustaffa Kamal Abd Wahab’s side was in a comfortable position to book the slot to the final.

Meanwhile, two Premier League representatives, UKM FC and Johor Darul Ta’zim II (JDT) were tied 1-1 in another semi-finals first leg match at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras.

In the action, JDT II first scored through S. Kumaahran in the 11th minute before UKM FC striker Ijezie Michael Chukwubunna of Nigeria equalised for the home side in the 81st minute.

The reciprocal matches would be held early next month.

The Challenge Cup Soccer Tournament was introduced for the first time by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) this year to ensure teams that failed to qualify for the Malaysia Cup would continue competing until the end of the season. — Bernama