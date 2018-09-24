Health Ministry orders ban on ‘sunnah juice’

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said checks by the Food Safety and Quality Division found that the company does not exist and results of analysis have confirmed that some of the products contained dexamethasone and prednisolone prohibited under the Food Act 1983. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The Health Ministry has ordered an immediate ban on the sale of Al Sunnah Juice, Al Sunnah Gold Juice and Penawar Juice marketed by Sri Saga Marketing S/B company as the products could be detrimental to health.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said checks by the Food Safety and Quality Division found that the company does not exist and results of analysis have confirmed that some of the products contained dexamethasone and prednisolone prohibited under the Food Act 1983.

“Traders including online marketers who still have stock of the products have been directed to stop selling them and to contact the nearest district health office for confiscation purposes,” he said in a statement today.

He said dexamethasone and prednisolone are potent cortisteroids used for the treatment of inflammatory conditions.

“Unsupervised long-term consumption of the two substances can lead to serious side-effects such as muscle weakness, porous bones, increased blood glucose levels, high blood pressure, cataract, increased risk of infection and cushing syndrome,” he said.

Patients with diabetes are at high risk because the products may cause uncontrolled blood sugar levels which can lead to serious complications. — Bernama