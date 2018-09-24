SiriusXM buys Pandora to step up streaming music wars

Pandora has struggled in recent years, with the burgeoning streaming competition. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 24 —SiriusXM charges users monthly subscription fees while Pandora offers free music streaming with advertisements or monthly ad-free paid subscriptions for US$4.99 (RM20.6) and US$9.99.

SiriusXM has some 36 million subscribers across North America and 23 million trial listeners—mainly from automobile buyers who get a free trial subscription.

Pandora, launched in 2000, designed itself as a radio network with stations based on genre and, more recently, automatically personalized around listeners’ selections.

But it was forced to evolve as customers gravitated to the on-demand model led by Apple and Spotify.

In 2016, Pandora said it would launch an on-demand subscription platform following the model of Spotify in letting users select any song at any time.

Pandora has struggled in recent years and in 2017 co-founder Tim Westergren stepped down as chief executive and from the board of directors as SiriusXM invested US$480 million as part of a strategic partnership.

On-demand streaming has reshaped the music industry and now accounts for some 75 percent of overall US revenues, according to a report this month from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Revenues in the first half of 2018 from streaming music grew 28 percent year-over-year to US$3.4 billion, led by paid versions of Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Tidal and others, according to RIAA.

Other major players included ad-supported on-demand streaming services such as YouTube, Vevo, and ad-supported Spotify. — AFP