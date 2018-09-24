Why another race based political party? — PIBM

SEPT 24 — Last Friday the 21st of September the formation of a new political party was announced. Parti India Muslim Bersatu Malaysia is established as a party to represent the political voice of the Indian Muslims but more than just that it is also a party that will speak for all Malaysians when the need arises. Since that announcement, there have been many who have come forward to express support and interest in joining us in our long journey ahead as a political party. There are also some who have expressed skepticism and have been critical of PIBM. Most of these have been from individuals who believe that the time for raced based parties have passed in Malaysia and validly they point to Malaysia’s past experience with similar race based in Malaysia primarily those who have been part of the Barisan Nasional coalition.

Many urban middle class professionals seem to ascribe the result of the historic 14th General Elections to a rejection of race based politics in Malaysia. To date there has been no conclusive evidence of this, to the contrary there is now a growing belief and understanding that the key to the rejection of Barisan Nasional was Dato Seri Najib himself and the 1MDB scandal, the cost of living issues attributed to GST and the general arrogance of UMNO in leading the BN coalition leading to widespread rejection of MCA and MIC.

One must look at race and religion in Malaysia in perspective, UMNO with all its problems still managed to secure the lions share of Malay votes in the last elections, and let’s not forget that PAS secured the next largest portion of the Malay votes. The only community that seemed to have rejected the BN conclusively was the Chinese and Indians in the Peninsula.

The situation in East Malaysia was totally different as there was general dissatisfaction with BN as a ruling government not necessarily because of its raced based politics but more because of the MA63. “If we are honest with ourselves we must acknowledge that the bulk of criticism against raced based politics is coming from Malaysia’s urban intelligentsia.

Some would like to project themselves as progressives. If you have had the opportunity to read George Lakoff’s “The Essential Guide for Progressivesl, you will know that there are 6 types of progressives and one of the biggest problems with progressives today is that each think that theirs is the one and only correct form of progressiveness. I would like to think of PIBM as a progressive party, yes you read me right, for we have every intention to be perceived as a progressive Indian Muslim political party.

In other words we are Identity political progressives in that we believe that the Indian Muslim voice post GE14 with a dynamic new line up of individuals providing servant leadership can prove to be an exemplary face of raced based politics done right. There will continue to be voices of disbelieve, this will continue no matter what we say, but as they say the proof is in the pudding, it will have to be proven by what we do rather that what we say. Once again drawing from George Lakoff, we must be careful not to be drawn into a debate with people who frame us as backward because we are a race based political party, we have to frame our own narrative of what raced politics when done right can truly mean for a community especially a minority such as the Indian Muslim community”, said Ariff Farhan Abdullah, Head of Stategy and Information, PIBM (Protem).

Political participation of minorities and majorities alike is deemed crucial for ensuring the legitimacy and stability of democratic governance. Participation in conventional ways, such as voting, enhances people’s sense of having a stake in the system, encourages them to become more knowledgeable about politics, and enables individuals to channel their demands to the political system in legal and peaceful ways. Political participation enhances democratic legitimacy also indirectly, that is, by contributing to descriptive and substantive representation in policymaking institutions.

Since Malaysia’s independence there is ample evidence that Malaysians generally prefer voting for representatives from their own ethnic group, there is an assumption that minority political participation would mean better chances for their ethnic representatives to get elected to public office. Moreover, given that minority legislators are more committed to advancing their group interests, descriptive representation of ethnic minorities provides better opportunities for adopting policies that are favorable to these groups. Descriptive and substantive representation, in turn, strengthens minority attachment to the political system, their willingness to accept democratic rules and practices, as well as acquire greater respect from majority group members.

It is for these reasons and more that PIBM ask from friends and supporters of PIBM to give the protem leadership of PIBM a bit of time and space, once we are registered we will reveal a more detailed plan of where we intend to take this party. In the interim period before registration we will meet with as many groups and individuals as possible to explain ourselves, for now we prefer the personal touch to a public debate.

