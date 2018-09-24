MACC says probe on Rosmah completed, awaiting next move by AG

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in Putrajaya June 5, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

ARAU, Sept 24 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation on former Prime Minister’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has been completed and the report has been submitted to the Attorney-General for the next move, MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull said.

“The MACC is only responsible for carrying out the investigation and it is up to the Attorney-General whether to prosecute Rosmah or not,” he said.

Prior to this, media reported that Rosmah may face over 20 criminal charges, mostly involving money laundering. Last June, she was summoned to give her statements to the MACC at the agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya.

On September 20, it was also reported that MACC did not rule out that Rosmah would be charged soon.

Mohd Shukri, however, refused to comment further.

“I cannot answer your questions on whether or not she will be prosecuted because it is outside our jurisdiction,” he said when met after delivering an executive talk titled “Corruption: A Challenge for the Young People” in conjunction with the Varsity Anti-Corruption Convention at (KoMawAR) at Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) here today.

On the PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim that there were elements of corruption in PKR elections, Mohd Shukri called on the PKR de facto leader to provide the authorities with information about the persons involved.

He said without the information, it would be difficult for the MACC to begin investigation.

Anwar was today reported to have said that there were unnamed leaders in PKR offering projects for support in the party polls, and that they would not tolerate those who use “dirty tactics” in the party polls. — Bernama