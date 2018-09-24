SME Mart to assist entrepreneurs market products overseas

SHAH ALAM, Sept 24 — SME Mart, an initiative introduced by Dewan Ekonomi Usahawan Malaysia (DEUM) will serve as a platform for Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) entrepreneurs to sell their products on both the local and international market.

Entrepreneur Development Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Ramli said he had instructed related agencies to deal with DEUM and SME Mart to help entrepreneurs market their products.

“SME Mart will be the one-stop centre for entrepreneurs to market their products and help them to lead a better life.

“At the same time, DEUM needs to ensure sufficient supply of SME products and maintain the quality of the products so as to meet the demands of domestic and foreign customers,” he said in a press conference after launching the SME Mart “Kedai Harapan Rakyat” at Taman Tasik Shah Alam here today.

Also present were DEUM President, Datuk Seri Khairul Khuzaini Zamsani, DEUM deputy president Datuk Nur Athirah Abdullah and Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority deputy director-general Datuk Nasarudin Malek.

Meanwhile, Khairul Khuzaini said a total of 1,230 SME entrepreneurs who carried out various types of businesses had registered with the SME Mart.

He said DEUM was targeting to open 60 SME Mart branches nationwide by year-end.

SME Mart at Taman Tasik Shah Alam is open daily from 10am to 10pm. — Bernama