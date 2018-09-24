Naza Italia launches Ferrari Experiential Pop-Up showroom

File picture shows NAZA Italia displaying Maserati cars at its newly refurbished Ferrari and Maserati flagship centre cum showroom in Petaling Jaya, June 15, 2015. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Naza Italia Sdn Bhd, the official importer and distributor of Ferrari brand in Malaysia, has launched the first of its kind Ferrari experiential pop-up showroom in Malaysia, the Ferrari Pop-Up Experience.

Its National Brand Head, Damien Woo said the pop-up showroom, which would be made available until September 2018, was part of Naza Italia’s regional showcase that offered the public a taste of the Ferrari lifestyle.

“The Ferrari pop-up experience, an expansive open-air showroom that greets the eyes with the brand’s signature red hue, invites the public to explore the lavish world of the Prancing Horse,” he said in his welcome note during the launch of the showroom here, today.

Meanwhile, Naza Corporation Holdings Sdn Bhd Group Chief Executive Officer for Automotive Group Datuk Samson Anand George said Ferrari was known to be a very exclusive brand and the launch of the showroom would make the brand more accessible.

The palatial pop-up showroom features two impressive V8 stallions from the brand’s current range — the Ferrari Portofino and Ferrari GTC4Lusso T.

This is the first time that the Portofino has been made available for public viewing in Malaysia since its official launch in May.

Woo said the showroom would also feature a car display area, and an exclusive lounge and reception space.

In conjunction with the Ferrari Pop-up Experience, Ferrari Malaysia is running a contest on Instagram from Sept 22 to 28. — Bernama