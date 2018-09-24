Each state to have at least one incinerator within two years

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin (right) talking on the Minda TV programme with moderator Tan Sri Johan Jaafar, in Shah Alam, September 24, 2018. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 24 — The government is targetting each state having at least one incinerator of waste-to-energy (WTE) plant within the next two years in a move to do away with solid waste disposal sites.

Minister of Housing and Local Government Zuraida Kamaruddin said this would make for a cleaner process of solid waste disposal which would also save on land use as it would not require opening up new rubbish disposal sites in the future.

“The number of incinerators depends on how much rubbish is generated in each state. For instance, if Melaka produces 3,000 tonnes of rubbish a day, and one incinerator can process the same amount of rubbish, then it is sufficient to have one plant in the state,” she said, adding that a state which produces more rubbish might need more incinerators.

Speaking to reporters after attending a programme organised by the Karangkraf group in Shah Alam here today, Zuraida said the former disposal sites could then be improved and developed into housing areas,

She said the government would not be providing any allocation for this effort as the cost of building an incinerator or WTE plant would be fully borne by the contractor appointed by the ministry.

“So far, many contractors have offered to build these incinerators. Its construction will take between 18 months to two years.

“Since rubbish disposal using incinerators will produce electrical energy and gas, the contractor will generate income from the sale of electricity and gas to cover the cost of building the WTE plant,” she said.

Zuraida added that so far, only Negeri Sembilan is building its own incinerator and it is expected to be the first state to start a new solid waste disposal system in two years. — Bernama