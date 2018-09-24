JAWI hunting for group that gave out free doughnuts

JAWI director Mohd Ajib Ismail (left) is appealing for informaation on activities of spreading of Syiah teachings. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Mufti Wilayah Persekutuan

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) has urged all parties with information on the activities of spreading of Syiah teachings to inform the department so that further action can be taken.

JAWI director Mohd Ajib Ismail said the party was aware of the community’s anxiety over a programme organised by the ‘Who Is Hussain?’ movement believed to be managed by a pro-Shiite group on Saturday (Sept 22), in which they gave out free doughnuts to the public.

“With regard to this, JAWI has conducted continuous monitoring based on complaints received from the public through social media yesterday.

“Based on the fatwa by the Federal Territories Islamic Legal Consultation Committee under the Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) Act 1993 (Act 505), it has been declared that Islamic teachings besides that of ‘Ahlus Sunnah Wal Jamaah’ is considered deviant,” he said in a statement today.

In this regard, he said the spread of any teachings other than that of Ahlus Sunnah Wal Jamaah to Muslims in the Federal Territories was prohibited.

Mohd Ajib also advised all parties to calm down and allow the authorities to deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, Rapid KL in a statement today said the Rapid KL Monorail had nothing to do with the organisation of the programme.

“Rapid KL would like to emphasise that the activity (of distributing free doughnuts) did not occur at the Bukit Bintang monorail station, but rather outside its compound. We have no relation to the activities carried out by the group,” the statement added. — Bernama