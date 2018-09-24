RTD: Malaysia may implement entry permits for foreign vehicles by year-end

RTD expects the Vehicle Entry Permit on all foreign vehicles entering the country through the Johor Causeway and the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link to be implemented at the end of this year. — Bernama pic

PONTIAN, Sept 24 – The Road Transport Department (RTD) expects the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) on all foreign vehicles entering the country through the Johor Causeway and the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link, to be implemented at the end of this year.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Saharuddin Khalid said the permit system was now in the final stage of tests, before being finalised by the Ministry of Transport.

“I am waiting for the final report which I expect to receive this October before getting a decision from the ministry.

“This implementation does not put pressure on the neighbouring countries as it only involves our business and our borders,” he told reporters after visiting a RTD personnel who had suffered a permanent disability in Kampung Sawah Dalam here today.

The VEP was previously postponed by the government to standardise its implementation in Malaysia-Singapore and Malaysia-Thailand.

Meanwhile, on his visit, Shaharudin said it was to hand over the retirement card to the personnel, Syamaizar Mohamad Yahya, 35, who was now bedridden after being involved in a road accident while returning from work in August 2016. — Bernama