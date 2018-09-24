Dr M: Inventor Dyson keen to bring new investments into Malaysia

British inventor James Dyson is the creator of the Dyson vacuum cleaners. — AFP pic

LONDON, 24 Sept — Sir James Dyson, billionaire British inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, has expressed interest in bringing new investments into Malaysia and enhancing the capability of Malaysian engineers, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Prime Minister said Dyson has already invested in Malaysia with his facilities located in Johor and hired a large number of engineers.

“If he (Dyson) continues his investment in Malaysia, we can reduce the number of unemployed who have studied up to PhD level,” he said after visiting Imperial College London on Monday.

At the prestigious science-based university, Dr Mahathir met Dyson who showed interest in bringing new investments into Malaysia.

The Prime Minister said the government would amend “restrictive” policies so that Dyson would be keener to invest in Malaysia.

“We will persuade him (to continue investing),” he said.

On his visit to Imperial College London, Dr Mahathir said he was attracted to the automotive field that the university was working on to improve the efficiency of the engine and its forays in the development of electric vehicles. — Bernama