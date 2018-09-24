Johor MB to probe claim rep demanded councils award contracts to cronies

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said he will investigate allegations that a state assemblyman had demanded that local municipal councils award contracts to his cronies. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Sept 24 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said he will investigate allegations that a state assemblyman had demanded that local municipal councils award contracts to his cronies.

He said his office was aware of the allegations spreading on social media and described it as being normal in politics.

“For me, this may be an attempt to tarnish the Johor Pakatan Harapan-led administration,” he told reporters today.

“The state government does not condone such practices and any government projects would be carried out in open tender instead of direct negotiations,” he added.

Osman had earlier today witnessed the balloting for the second phase of Johor Baru district level Malaysian Road Records Information System’s (Marris) 92 road maintenance projects totalling RM4.6 million.

The assemblyman being accused on social media of cronyism is a senior Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) member.

Two weeks ago, it was reported that individuals said to be close to Osman were alleged to have awarded contracts to their cronies.

Most of the allegations related to PPBM party members.

However, on both occasions Osman denied the accusations and maintained that any project should go through an open tender process as stated in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Johor manifesto.