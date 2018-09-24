Oct 26 decision for Hasanah’s lawsuit against MACC

The High Court today fixed October 26 for a decision on the suit filed by former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEI0) director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid against the MACC. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The High Court today fixed October 26 for a decision on the suit filed by former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEI0) director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid against the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The originating summons was in relation to the MACC’s move in not allowing Hasanah to meet and consult with her lawyer while she was remanded for allegations of abuse of power and misappropriation of 14th general election (GE14) funds.

Judge Datuk Nordin Hassan set the date after hearing oral submissions by lawyer Datuk Shaharudin Ali representing Hasanah, and senior federal counsel Norzilati Izhani [email protected], today.

Earlier, Shaharudin argued that the MACC’s actions in preventing his client from meeting with her lawyer while under remand was unconstitutional.

The lawyer said under Article 5(3) and Article 8 of the Federal Constitution an individual who has been arrested has the right to consult a lawyer.

In her suit, Hasanah sought a declaration that the letter of notification issued by the MACC under Section 28A(8)(9) of the Criminal Procedure Code to restrict her from consulting her lawyer during her remand period was contrary to Article 5(3) and Article 8 of the Federal Constitution.

Therefore, Hasanah claimed that Section 28A was invalid, null and void and cannot be enforced against her.

In a supporting affidavit submitted by her other lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz, he said the law firm had learned that Hasanah was arrested by the MACC on Aug 28 and her family members had instructed him to be present for the remand proceeding at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court.

The lawyer claimed the only way for him to know the reason for Hasanah’s arrest and under which section she would be investigated was to see her personally at the court lock-up before her remand case was brought up before the magistrate.

However, Mohd Khairul claimed that a letter of notification under Section 28A (8) (9) of the Criminal Procedure Code was submitted to him during the remand proceeding to restrain or prevent Hasanah from meeting her lawyer.

Hasanah was remanded for six days from Aug 29 to assist investigations into abuse of power and misuse of GE14 funds.

She was released on Sept 3 on MACC bail. — Bernama