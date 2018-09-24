High hopes on India’s Under-16 football team at AFC championship

India’s goalkeeper Niraj Kumar (right) in action during AFC U-16 Championship at National Bukit Jalil Stadium September 24, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

BUKIT JALIL, Sept 24 — India’s Under-16 football team are expected to make waves in the cricket-obsessed country if they secure a spot in the Under-17 World Cup in Peru by making it into the semifinals of the ongoing Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-16 Championship.

“Football’s slowly but surely becoming big in India now,” the team’s head coach Bibiano Fernandes told a press conference after they drew with Iran today.

“If we can get something out of this tournament it will be the catalyst for more people to pick up the game as we have set the example for the rest.

“The young kids will realise that we’re trying to build a team and it must start with the youngsters. It will serve as motivation for them back home when they see a lot of attention given to football and see us qualifying for the latter stages in competition.”

India weren’t on the pundits radar as one of the favourites to reach the semifinals of the ongoing championships, held here, which comes with automatic qualification into the Under-17 World Cup next year Peru.

After stunning football-mad Vietnam 1-0 with a late goal in the first game on September 21, India’s goalkeeper managed to save a penalty late in second half against Iran today to draw the game 0-0 and are currently in second place with four points.

India will play Indonesia at 8.45pm on Thursday at the University Malaya Arena.

Indonesia play Vietnam at 8.45pm later today and if Indonesia win they will top the group with six points while Vietnam and Iran have zero points.

India’s final game will be a real tester as Indonesia are boasting not only a formidable team but they’re getting thousands of fan support at every game.

Indonesia have scored two against Vietnam and will surely add to that against Vietnam later tonight.

However, Fernandes is not fazed with lack of goals as they’re creating a lot of chances.

“As you saw in this Iran game we had a lot of chances especially in the second half despite not converting were creating so I’m okay with that,” said Fernandes.

“I feel the two days’ rest is ideal but I notice the Indonesian players are fast and high on confidence. They’re also very fit, able to run all day. So for us defending resolutely will be key to winning.”