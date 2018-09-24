Melaka to review amount of contribution to army, police veterans

File picture of police officers at a checkpoint. The Melaka state government will review the amount of contribution given to army and police veterans in the state in conjunction with next year’s Warriors’ Day celebration in appreciation of their contributions and sacrifices in defending the sovereignty of the country. — AFP pic

MELAKA, Sept 24 — The Melaka state government will review the amount of contribution given to army and police veterans in the state in conjunction with next year’s Warriors’ Day celebration in appreciation of their contributions and sacrifices in defending the sovereignty of the country.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said once the review, the contribution would be channelled to associations of police and army veterans in the state.

“We are aware of the responsibility of looking after the welfare of army and police veterans in the country under the federal government as well as the state government.

“This year, the state government will contribute RM50,000 to army veterans and RM20,000 to police veterans, the same amount as the previous year,” he told reporters after the Parade in conjunction with the state-level warrior’s day celebration here today.

Gracing the event was the Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob.

Adly said the review would also take into account several matters including wether the veterans were on the pension scheme or not. — Bernama