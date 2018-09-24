Over 800 cops to ensure smooth PD by-election

An Election Commission officer makes final preparations at a polling centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Kelana, Petaling Jaya September 7, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PORT DICKSON, Sept 24 — More than 800 policemen are to be deployed during the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election, the nomination for which is on Saturday and polling on October 13.

Negri Sembilan chief police officer Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said the number of policemen was adequate but Bukit Aman would be notified if reinforcement was necessary.

“Port Dickson voters need not have to worry about going to the polls because the police always give priority to security and are prepared for any eventuality,” he said to reporters at the handing over of duties to the new Port Dickson District Police chief.

The head of the Photography Unit of the B6 Technical Assistance Division of the Bukit Aman CID, Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed, 48, is the new Port Dickson District Police chief.

He takes over from Supt Zainudin Ahmad, 60, who retired after 41 years of service in the force. — Bernama