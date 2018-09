Datuk Seri Nazir Razak will step down from his post as CIMB Group’s chairman by December 31, 2018. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Datuk Seri Nazir Razak will step down from his post as CIMB Group’s chairman by December 31, 2018, the banking group announced today.

The board of directors will now seek for the successor of Nazir, who is the brother of ousted prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“It was always going to be hard to find the perfect moment for me to leave CIMB — not too soon, not too late — but always with the firm’s best interest in mind,” Nazir said in a statement.

