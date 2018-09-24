Be part of the discussion this Thursday on ‘Voice for Nation Building’

Voice for Nation Building is an upcoming event organised under Pesta Harapan Malaysia 2018, a youth-focused festival aimed at cementing the aspirations, needs, and ambitions of young Malaysians. — Picture via Facebook/Pesta Harapan Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Sept 24 — Do you have thoughts about Malaysia Baharu and what the future holds for our country?

Join in on the discussion this Thursday, September 27, at Dewan Tunku Canselor, Universiti Malaya for the ‘Voice for Nation Building’ debate, and hear members of Parliament and youth speakers weigh in on current issues such as the voting age, environmental challenges, and the industrial revolution.

The day will kick off with a panel focused on ways to engage the country’s youth in nation building following the 14th general election in May, which was carried forward largely by young voters.

This will be followed by the Townhall Policy Discussions where conversations on climate change and the use of automation in different industries will take centre stage.

International Trade and Industry Minister Darell Leiking, and Energy, Science, Technology, Environment, and Climate Change Deputy Minister Isnaraissah Munirah are slated to speak at the event alongside youth speakers from World Wildlife Fund, Greenpeace Malaysia, International Association of Students in Economic and Commercial Sciences and more.

Voice for Nation Building’s highlight will be the debate titled ‘Undi @18, Are We Ready?’ where Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and former Bar Council President Ragunath Kesavan will hash out the big question: Is Malaysia truly ready for a lowered voting age?

Interested attendees can claim their free ticket by downloading the Boost app and searching for Free Youth Policies Tickets under the Events tab.

If you can’t be there in person, Malay Mail will be hosting a livestream for ‘Undi @18, Are We Ready?’ on our Facebook page so you can partake in the discussion no matter where you are.

‘Voice for Nation Building’ is part of a series of events under Pesta Harapan Malaysia 2018, a festival celebrating and uplifting the role of young people in Malaysia Baru.

Malay Mail is the co-official media partner for Pesta Harapan Malaysia 2018 organised by Malaysiakini and [email protected]

For more information, please visit the Pesta Harapan Malaysia 2018 website.