SST exemption a good move, but enforcement is crucial

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd Head of Research Kenny Yee said the SST exemption given to property developers was a positive move, provided that enforcement was carried out diligently. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The government’s statement that it may rescind the Sales and Services Tax (SST) exemption given to property developers if they fail to lower prices, spells good news for Malaysians, especially young adults who are seeking to buy their first property.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd Head of Research, Kenny Yee, said the SST exemption was a positive move, provided that enforcement was carried out diligently.

“We have seen the abolishment of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), yet prices were stagnant during the period and increased on the implementation of the SST. We find this highly peculiar,” he told Bernama.

During a property developers conference here earlier today, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the government had taken a positive step with the SST exemption and was now waiting for property players to reduce house prices.

Yee said the prevailing oversupply situation of properties needed to be addressed and if prices were to fall, it might lead to some margin contraction for developers.

“Anyhow, we reckon property developers have the propensity to shoulder the margin squeeze as they need to clear existing units before the new batch of units (post-zero SST) come into the market,” he said, adding that both the construction and property players were currently enjoying net margins of between 10 and 15 per cent.

The reintroduction of the SST, or SST 2.0, early this month was expected to lower the prices of goods in general although there could also be a slight price increase for some items.

Lim said last month that the SST would not burden consumers as there would be no significant price hikes. The six per cent service tax and 10 per cent sales tax are only imposed on certain products and services.

Meanwhile, another analyst said the Malaysian property market had hit rock bottom and the only way to go was up.

“We expect property purchasers to come back beginning from the three-month tax holiday period and this announcement will create bullish sentiment for the sector,” he said.

He added that he hoped to see more goodies for the sector in Budget 2019, to be tabled in Parliament on Nov 2.

The Malaysian Malay Contractors Association, on the other hand, welcomed the withdrawal of the SST exemption if house prices remained high.

“However, other matters such as land prices should also be tackled. We urge the government to look into its policies and clearly define them before making any decision,” he added. — Bernama