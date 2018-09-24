Kelantan govt, Jakoa working to resolve Orang Asli land problem

Deputy Chief Minister of Kelantan Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah speaks to members of the media at Kompleks Darul Naim in Kota Baru March 18, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Sept 24 — The Kelantan government is working with the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) on the area to be gazetted for the Orang Asli community in the state.

Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said although land matters came under the state’s jurisdiction, Jakoa’s assistance was required to identify the actual location and size of the area.

“Jakoa has already recommended the area, but the Orang Asli was not happy with it. Hence, Jakoa has to go down to the Orang Asli in Ulu Kelantan again to get their feedback,” he told reporters after receiving Deputy Rural Development Minister R Sivarasa at his office at the Kota Darulnaim Complex here today.

So far, he said, the state government had gazetted 1,500 hectare area in seven villages for the orang Asli in Gua Musang and Jeli.

He said there was no customary land for Orang Asli in Kelantan and such a provision was not contained in the state land law.

Meanwhile, Sivarasa said the ministry, including Jakoa, would extend its cooperation to the Kelantan government to resolve the Orang Asli land problem.

The ministry will also assist the Kelantan government to improve clean water supply for rural residents, he added. — Bernama