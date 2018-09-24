Immediate action to be taken to repair SMJK Keat Hwa in Alor Setar, says Maszlee

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks at the Ministry of Higher Education in Putrajaya May 31, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Immediate action will be taken to repair SMJK Keat Hwa in Alor Setar which was damaged by a storm this morning, Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said today.

He said the Public Works Department and District Education Office were assessing the damages and the ministry would also extend assistance to injured students.

“The Ministry would like to extend its sympathies to the students injured in a storm incident at SMK Keat Hwa, Alor Setar this morning, which resulted in five injured students.

“I’m also aggrieved by the incident. Hopefully, all the injured students will get well soon,” he said via Twitter.

Dr Maszlee also requested his deputy Teo Nie Ching to visit the school and victims this evening.

About 2,000 students and over 100 teachers and school staff panicked when the school was hit by a storm at 7.15 am today.

The roofs of several buildings at the school were damaged by the storm.

Five Form Three students reportedly suffered minor injuries. — Bernama