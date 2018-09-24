Ringgit ends marginally higher against US dollar

An employee counts money as he poses inside a money exchange centre in Kuala Lumpur October 22, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 —The ringgit recouped early losses to close slightly higher against the US dollar today as investors’ risk appetite improved following the rise in crude oil prices, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit rose to 4.1270/1310 against the greenback from last Friday’s close of 4.1280/1320.

The dealers said firmer crude oil prices, which saw the global benchmark Brent crude oil continue to hover above US$80 per barrel, had lifted sentiment for the ringgit.

The ringgit traded mostly higher versus a basket of currencies.

The local currency depreciated against the yen to 3.6632/6678 against last Friday’s 3.6609/6654.

It was higher against the euro at 4.8575/8626 from 4.8607/8679, appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0246/0279 from 3.0271/0304 and improved against the British pound to 5.4146/4215 from 5.4428/4501 last Friday. — Bernama