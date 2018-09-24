Paralysed RTD staff finally gets retirement benefits two years after accident

RTD director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid visits Mohd Syamaizar Mohamad Yahya (in bed) after presenting his retirement letter to him at the latter’s family home in Pontian September 24, 2018. Also seen are Mohd Syamaizar’s wife Rozita Faiman and daughter Dhia Nur Iriesya Airis. — Picture by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, Sept 24 — It was a relief for Rozita Faiman and her family when her permanently disabled husband was finally granted his full pension benefits by the government after he was left paralysed following an accident two years ago.

“With the full pension benefits approved and given to my husband Mohd Syamaizar Mohamad Yahya by the Road Transport Department (RTD), we can now better plan for our future.

“It was not easy for us as a family since Mohd Syamaizar was paralysed and I am caring for him and our year-old daughter Dhia Nur Iriesya Airis full-time,” she said when met at her family home in Kampung Sawah in Pekan Nenas here today.

The 30-year-old homemaker had a difficult time after her husband, a RTD officer attached with the department’s Kuala Kubu Baru branch in Selangor, met with an unfortunate accident in Batang Kali, Selangor, in August 2016.

Mohd Syamaizar, 35, lost part of his skull and his right eye after falling off his motorcycle. He had tried to avoid a cyclist and ended up hitting a road divider.

Rozita said she hopes that her husband’s monthly pension of RM477 with RM300 from the Welfare Department can assist to offset her daily costs.

She said Mohd Syamaizar’s condition has improved slightly, but he will still need to undergo physiotherapy every two to three months at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Baru.

“He is still paralysed, but he can speak slowly and we understand him and that is a good improvement since being sent home from Selangor.

“At present, he still needs daily care such as a milk-only diet, cleaning and changing of his adult diapers and movement to avoid bed sores on his body,” said Rozita.

Her daughter Dhia Nur Iriesya, whose name was given earlier by Mohd Syamaizar, was born on July 7 last year.

“Like any father, my husband is happy to see our daughter, but sadly he cannot express his feelings,” said Rozita.

Meanwhile, RTD director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said Mohd Syamaizar’s pension approval on medical grounds was granted by the Public Services Department (JPA) after it was verified that he has 100 per cent permanently lost his ability to function.

“In line with the approval under Section 10 (5)(a) of the Pensions Act (Act 227), Mohd Syamaizar will receive his pension, gratuities and also payments in lieu of his leaves.

Mohd Syamaizar was under the RTD as a Grade AB29 officer drawing a basic salary of about RM1,700 per month.

“This is part of efforts and initiatives by the department to ensure that the welfare of its staff are taken care of when in difficulties,” he said after personally handing over Mohd Syamaizar’s retirement letter to him.

Shaharuddin said the department will also have a special fund to assist needy staff members, that includes those who have permanent disabilities.