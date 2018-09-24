Minister: US-China trade war on Dr M’s mind for UN meet

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is expected to discuss the United States-China trade war during the UN meeting this week. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is expected to discuss the United States-China trade war during the United Nation meeting this week, including the tariffs imposed on another US$200 billion (RM826.6 billion) of Chinese goods.

International Trade and Industry Minister Darell Leiking said the amount of tariff imposed is considered as a big economic problem that needs to be solved by both US and China as it will impact other countries as well.

“Tun Mahathir will do what is necessary and will discuss during the UN meeting. I’m sure he will.

“There are a lot of things in his mind, and as a person of wisdom, he will probably expand some advice to both nations [US and China],” he told reporters after officiating the “Made by Malaysia, Loved by All” programme here.

Earlier today, it was reported that the Trump administration imposed tariffs on another US$200 billion in Chinese goods, ramping up a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

The latest round of US duties took effect just after midnight Washington time today on a list of products ranging from frozen meat to television components.

China is poised to retaliate with tariffs on US$60 billion in US goods, a move that President Donald Trump has said would spur new duties on another US$267 billion in Chinese imports.

In conjunction with the event, the “Made by Malaysia, Loved by All” programme aims to assist and empower at least 2,000 business owners and entrepreneurs across Malaysia to export overseas.

The programme will provide small and medium enterprises in the country with training and resources, such as online tools to help them grow their business internationally.

It is a partnership program between, Malaysian External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade), Facebook, and an e-commerce enabler Avana.