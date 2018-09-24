Malaysia to get rid of single-use plastic by 2030, says minister

Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin said the ministry is working on ways to fully abolish single use of plastic by 2030. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 24 — The Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC) is working on ways to fully abolish single use of plastic by 2030, its minister Yeo Bee Yin said today.

“Plastic contamination has become a national issue and it bears negative implications to the environment,” Yeo told reporters after chairing a town hall session on the issues surrounding single-use plastics at Putrajaya.

The town hall session was attended by more than 500 stakeholders from various disciplines.

Yeo said plastic itself was not the problem, but rather its handling and disposal were hazardous to the environment.

She said the government was studying the possibility of using alternatives to plastic such as hydrocarbon-based plastics, which were more environmentally friendly. However, at this juncture, the usage of such material was prohibitive because of high cost.

She said her ministry was looking at ways of reducing the cost.

Yeo added that 13 million tonnes of plastic is thrown into oceans around the world annually.