Wan Azizah wants children trained to face natural disasters

KEPALA BATAS, Sept 24 — Children must be educated on how to face natural disasters as a means of preparing them to do what they should during such calamities, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

“I understand that in Tokyo, children know what to do when a disaster strikes. We must train our children to be prepared to face any disaster,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, spoke at a disaster risk management programme and handing over of 18 stalls to Mara to assist potential small entrepreneurs at the 2004 tsunami resettlement area in Taman Kuala Muda to venture into business.

She said the disaster preparedness training should be conducted periodically to keep the people ready at all times.

“We should not assume that Malaysia is safe from disasters. Before Dec 26, 2004, not many people had heard of a tsunami,” she said.

The 2004 tsunami struck several west-coast states, causing 67 deaths with 52 in Penang, 12 in Kedah, two in Perak and one in Selangor. — Bernama