Health Ministry against Sabah mufti’s proposal to lower marriageable age

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The Ministry of Health is against the proposal to lower the minimum marriageable age to 14 for girls and 16 for boys, said its Deputy Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

He said this was because the teens have not reached physical and psychological maturity.

“In terms of health, it is not advisable as these teenagers will go through pregnancy at a time when their uterus is not strong enough to sustain the baby and this is feared to be life-threatening to the mother and baby.

“Psychologically they will face challenges and pressure of running a household at a young age. They are still a child. You expect a child to bring up another child?” he said after officiating the 12th National Conference on Clinical Research (NCCR) themed “Patient Centred Research — Digital Health” at Hotel Istana, today.

However, he said, the MOH supported the government’s efforts to coordinate the Bills and laws in the country in fixing the minimum marriageable age to 18 years as announced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail in August.

The media had earlier reported that Sabah Mufti Datuk Bungsu @Aziz Jaafar was against setting the minimum marriageable age at 18 suggesting that the age be lowered to 14 for girls and 16 for boys.

Meanwhile, at the NCCR medical experts and researchers were brought together under one platform to understand the way digital technology can impact the Malaysian healthcare delivery system to improve patient outcomes. — Bernama