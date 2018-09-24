Bursa Malaysia ends lower

Bursa Malaysia snapped a three-session gains to end broadly lower pressured by selling in heavyweights stocks as most regional markets reacted negatively to renewed concerns over the US-China trade dispute, dealers said. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Bursa Malaysia snapped a three-session gains to end broadly lower pressured by selling in heavyweights stocks as most regional markets reacted negatively to renewed concerns over the US-China trade dispute, dealers said.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 10.47 points to close at 1,800.17 versus last Friday’s close of 1,810.64.

After opening 1.41 points lower at 1,809.23 today, the index moved between 1,797.35 and 1,812.19 throughout the day.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 531 to 304, with 346 counters unchanged, 719 untraded and 23 others were suspended.

Volume decreased to 1.64 billion units, worth RM1.50 billion, from 2.06 billion units, valued at RM3.61 billion, recorded on Friday.

A dealer said Bursa Malaysia was in the red despite ending last week’s trading on a positive note on news that China on Saturday called off trade talk plans with US officials, resulting in bluechip counters coming under selling pressure.

Most Asian stock markets were lower today with trading activity subdued as the bourses in Japan, China and South Korea were closed for a public holiday.

“Investors were also cautious ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week (Sept 25-26). Markets will be looking at announcements emerging from the meeting in order to gauge the extent of the rate hike, going forward,” he added.

As for regional markets, the Singapore’s Straist Times index added 0.04 per cent to 3,219.68, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng decreased 1.62 per cent to 27,499.39, Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite Index eased 1.30 per cent to 5,880.01 and the Philippines PSE Index improved 0.69 per cent to 7,433.61.

Of heavyweights, Public Bank eased six sen to RM25.0, Tenaga fell 16 sen to RM15.52, Petronas Chemicals and CIMB shed four sen each to RM9.46 and RM6.03, respectively, while Maybank was flat at RM9.79.

For actives, Sapura Energy shed half-a-sen to 43 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum added six sen to RM1.13, Lay Hong warrant improved 3.5 sen to 29 sen while Priceworth International was flat at 4.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 67.52 points to 12,540.44, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 71.75 points to 12,351.58 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 55.03 points to 12,680.91.

The FBM Ace Index erased 55.54 points to 5,148.90 and the FBM 70 reduced 85.39 points to 14,761.57.

Sector-wise, the Finance Services Index dropped 130.59 points to 17,838.07, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.18 points to 177.16 and the Plantation Index was 26.77 points lower at 7,525.42.

Main Market volume decreased to 1.17 billion shares, worth RM1.40 billion, from 1.5 billion shares worth RM3.47 billion on Friday.

Warrants’ turnover fell to 235.94 million units valued at RM54.51 million from 342.54 million units valued at RM87.47 million.

Volume on the ACE Market declined to 235.47 million units worth RM44.36 million from 216.71 million units worth RM52.02 million on Friday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 181.74 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (226.74 million), construction (50.09 million), technology (119.85 million), SPAC (324,200), financial services (37.50 million), property (57.31 million), plantations (44.61 million), REITs (4.0 million), closed/fund (nil), energy (340.39 million), healthcare (23.16 million), telecommunication and media (29.75 million), transportation and logistics (17.24 million and utilities (38.95 million). — Bernama