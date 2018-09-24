No need de facto leader for Umno, says sec-gen

Tan Sri Annuar Musa said there’s no way former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak can become the party’s de facto leader. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — There’s no way former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak can become the party’s de facto leader, Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today.

“The suggestion is irrelevant and cannot be implemented. There is no such position under the party’s constitution,” he said during a press conference at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysiakini reported.

Annuar was responding to a recommendation made by Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos yesterday, who suggested that giving Najib a de facto leader position such as Anwar’s previous post in PKR might be an effective way for Najib to defend the party more effectively.

Jamal, who is facing multiple charges against him in court, said that Najib’s appointment will also be able to restore the confidence of the members towards Umno.

The notorious Red Shirt leader was reported saying that Najib has been outspoken on various issues of late.

“If Datuk Najib were (just) an ordinary MP, division chief and ordinary member, his chances of moving forward would be difficult.

“There are many issues raised which Najib has responded to, so don’t leave our former leader on his own,” Jamal was quoted as saying.

After Najib resigned his Umno and BN posts, he has been active on the social media criticising the Pakatan Harapan government and his critics.

Najib had announced his resignations three days after Barisan Nasional was defeated in the May 9 historical general elections.

He resigned after the top leadership and members of the party called for him to step down.