BN spirit upholds diversity, Umno should not shout others down again — Chai Kim Sen

SEPT 24 — The verbal lynching by Umno Secretary General Tan Sri Annuar Musa against the MCA President warrants criticisms as not only did he not reflect reasonably on the loss of BN’s political power in the 14th general election, his behaviour displayed arrogance and rudeness against MCA.

MCA has maintained consistent principles and position on any issue. We are direct and straightforward ie, the key to the BN spirit is upholding the principles of moderation, pluralism and solidarity. These are the principles that MCA has always adhered to in BN from the past till the present.

I advise Umno leaders to pay heed to the opinions and criticisms of the leaders who have quit the party, including the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Dato’ Mustapa Mohamed, who said that Umno must become an inclusive and moderate political party in order to regain the support of the people. Umno should stop blaming others for its own problems. There is no doubt that Umno will go down too.

Recently, many important leaders and MPs have announced their resignations from UMNO. In announcing their resignation, they all expressed dissatisfaction with Umno, including pointing out Umno’s behaviour after GE14. In wake of the new political situation in the country, Umno shows reluctance to change with the times.

Tan Sri Annuar Musa had slammed the MCA President Dato’ Sri Liow Tion Lai as not qualified to criticise the cooperation between Umno and PAS.



It is precisely such attitudes like Annuar’s or arrogant words and deeds by UMNO leaders that have caused most voters especially the Chinese community to reject Umno and BN, causing BN to be unable to win the support of the rakyat and thus, for the first time, lost federal power at the general elections.

* Datuk Chai Kim Sen is MCA Publicity Bureau chairman.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.