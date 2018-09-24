Victory lifts Thiem one place in ATP rankings

Austrian Dominic Thiem hits a return to Slovakian Martin Klizan during their St Petersburg ATP Open final tennis match on September 23, 2018 in Saint Petersburg. — AFP pic

PARIS, Sept 24 — Victory in St Petersburg lifted Dominic Thiem one place in the ATP rankings, which Rafael Nadal still leads comfortably.

The Austrian climbed to seventh today, exchanging places with the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, in the only change in the top 20.

Lower down, the Slovakian Martin Klizan, who lost to Thiem in the final yesterday, jumped 16 places and squeaked into the top 50 for the first time since July 2017, at number 49.

Stan Wawrinka, winner of three Grand Slam tournaments, the last in 2016, rose 13 places to 75 after reaching the semi-finals in Russia. It is the highest ranking for the 33-year-old Swiss since a double knee operation in August 2017.

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8760 pts

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 6900

3. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6445

4. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 5980

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4890

6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4715

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3825 (+1)

8. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3755 (-1)

9. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3595

10. John Isner (USA) 3470

11. David Goffin (BEL) 3435

12. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2520

13. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2120

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2110

15. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 1962

16. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1855

17. Jack Sock (USA) 1850

18. Borna Coric (CRO) 1825

19. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1825

20. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1755

— AFP