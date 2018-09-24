Victory lifts Thiem one place in ATP rankings

PARIS, Sept 24 — Victory in St Petersburg lifted Dominic Thiem one place in the ATP rankings, which Rafael Nadal still leads comfortably.
The Austrian climbed to seventh today, exchanging places with the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, in the only change in the top 20.
Lower down, the Slovakian Martin Klizan, who lost to Thiem in the final yesterday, jumped 16 places and squeaked into the top 50 for the first time since July 2017, at number 49.
Stan Wawrinka, winner of three Grand Slam tournaments, the last in 2016, rose 13 places to 75 after reaching the semi-finals in Russia. It is the highest ranking for the 33-year-old Swiss since a double knee operation in August 2017.
1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8760 pts
2. Roger Federer (SUI) 6900
3. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6445
4. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 5980
5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4890
6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4715
7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3825 (+1)
8. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3755 (-1)
9. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3595
10. John Isner (USA) 3470
11. David Goffin (BEL) 3435
12. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2520
13. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2120
14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2110
15. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 1962
16. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1855
17. Jack Sock (USA) 1850
18. Borna Coric (CRO) 1825
19. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1825
20. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1755
— AFP