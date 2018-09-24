Banned film ‘The Last Communist’ to be screened at Cooler Lumpur Festival

Amir Muhamad is not one to be daunted by film censorship. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Sept 24 — Curious moviegoers will have the rare opportunity to watch The Last Communist, Amir Muhammad’s controversial film inspired by the late Malayan Communist Party leader Chin Peng at the upcoming Cooler Lumpur Festival 2018, organisers announced in a press release.

The 2006 film was banned by the Home Ministry under the Film Censorship Act 1991 despite being passed without any cuts by the Film Censorship Board of Malaysia (LPF) initially.

In a blog post written by Amir in 2006, the film was banned on grounds of public protest.

The Last Communist or Lelaki Komunis Terakhir is described as a semi-musical documentary that includes interviews with residents of the towns Chin Peng lived in.

The 90-minute film premiered at the 2006 Berlin Film Festival and made its rounds at 14 other film festivals including Seattle International Film Festival, Singapore International Film Festival, Hong Kong International Film Festival and London Film Festival.

During the launch of Amir’s new production company last week, the director told Malay Mail that the annual culture and ideas festival was submitting the film to be screened but he was uncertain of the outcome.

Apa Khabar Orang Kampung, Amir’s 2007 follow-up to The Last Communist which features exiled former Communist Party of Malaya members living in southern Thailand was also banned.

Asked if he believes the new Pakatan Harapan government will adopt a more relaxed approach to censorship, he said, “Like a lot of things in this new government, the people in charge are still mainly the same.”

“It will depend on who’s in charge because censorship is subjective and there are wide discretions.”

Despite having two of his films banned, the managing director of Kuman Pictures — a production company that will make low-budget horror and thrillers — said he isn’t afraid of film censors.

“If you’re too afraid, you shouldn’t do anything.

“But we will take it into advisement for Malay films because it’s more problematic, especially when religious elements are involved,” he said.

The Cooler Lumpur Festival will take place at MAPKL, Publika from October 1 to 7 (10am to 10pm).