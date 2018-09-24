Malaysia targets Europe’s growing halal market at Sarajevo Halal Fair

Malaysia is sending the largest delegation to the Sarajevo Halal Fair in its efforts to not only penetrate the halal market of Bosnia and Herzegovina, but to also get a share of the growing Muslim population’s halal market in Europe. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Malaysia is sending the largest delegation to the Sarajevo Halal Fair (SHF 2018), which will take off this Thursday, September 27, in its efforts to not only penetrate the halal market of the former war torn Bosnia and Herzegovina, but to also get a share of the growing Muslim population’s halal market in Europe.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina ambassador to Malaysia Emir Hadzikadunic said 50 Malaysians from different segments of the government, business and academia have registered for the three-day halal fair to be held at the Center Skenderija in Sarjevo.

He said the fair would provide Malaysian halal entrepreneurs a huge opportunity to market their products.

“In order to ensure the success of this event, we came to consult with our friends in Malaysia, and we also invited them to come. They also recognised that by being there it will be a huge opportunity for the halal businesses of Malaysia,” he told Bernama, in an interview here, recently.

He also explained that Malaysians do not require visa for a trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to Washington-based Pew Research Centre data, Muslims made up 4.9 per cent of Europe’s (28 countries in the European Union, plus Norway and Switzerland) population in 2016, with an estimated 25.8 million people). The centre has also projected the Muslim population in some European countries to triple by 2050.

Besides Malaysia, SHF 2018 will also be attended by halal producers, distributors and consumers from the European Union, Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

The SHF 2018 is being jointly organised by Bosna Bank International, Islamic Development Bank and Sarajevo Business Forum, and supported by Malaysia’s Halal Industry Development Corporation.

According to a statement on the SHF 2018 website, the Malaysian delegates include representatives from the Islamic Development Department Malaysia (JAKIM), Halal Academy, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and Dagang Halal, a platform aimed at facilitating the promotion of halal products and services.

The SHF 2018 will also be attended by representatives from Berjaya Corporation Berhad; one of the biggest Malaysian pharmaceutical products and medical equipment distributors, Primabumi Sdn Bhd; software company, Silverlake Group and tourism and travel company, Felda Travel Sdn Bhd.

In order to create business opportunities between Bosnian and Malaysian businessmen, BBI VIP Business Club, in collaboration with the Embassy of Malaysia in Bosnia and Herzegovina will also hold a business event, “Business Roundtable Bosnia and Herzegovina — Malaysia” on Sept 27.

Further information on the event can be found at http://www.sarajevohalalfair.com. — Bernama