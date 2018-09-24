Celebrate Halloween at Legoland Malaysia Resort

Legoland Malaysia Resort will be transformed into a spooky yet kid-friendly park for its Brick-or-Treat festival. — Picture via Facebook/LegolandMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — A complete makeover for Legoland Malaysia Resort this October will turn it into a spooky yet kid-friendly park for its Brick-or-Treat festival.

Legoland Malaysia Resort in a statement today said families and their ‘little monsters’ could look forward to fun and educational activities such as Speed Building Challenges where they could work together and learn through the magic of play.

Decked out in the best Halloween looks, the whole park will be jam-packed with activities that families can enjoy and learn together, including Hut Activity Trail where visitors are required to complete tasks at various checkpoints.

They can also take Instagram-worthy photos at the Laughter Castle or catch a glimpse of their favourite Lego characters at the daily Halloween Parade.

Legoland Malaysia Resort general manager, Kurt Stocks said: “At Legoland Malaysia Resort, we believe children have the most fun through play as it allows them to exercise their vivid imaginations.

“We have weaved in different elements in all our activities to encourage children to imagine, innovate and inspire, while connecting families through a quality and awesome holiday experience.”

Every Friday and Saturday, Legoland Malaysia Resort will also be throwing the biggest Brick-or-Treat Night Party, where kids can put their imagination and innovation to test with the Speed Building Challenge and their problem-solving skills in the Brick-Or-Treat Trail.

To ensure that they adopt the key skills that they learn, the participating kids will be rewarded with prizes worth up to RM500 and various brick-or-treat giveaways.

To make the most out of the holiday, families should take advantage of the following promotions: Brick-or-Treat Party Nights, Fridays and Saturdays from 5pm to 8pm; exclusive for Premium Pass holders, bring a friend for free (Fridays and Saturdays, October 1 to 30), and free entry for kids (aged three to 11) in full Halloween costume (from October 1 to 30) .

Families can secure their place amongst the spooky Lego ghosts at Legoland Malaysia Resort’s official website www.legoland.com.my. For more information on promotions, activities and the upcoming festivities, check at Facebook and Instagram. — Bernama