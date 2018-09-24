Streamyx users can now check if they’re getting a free Unifi upgrade

TM recently launched a dedicated site that allows Streamyx users to check on the kind of speed upgrade that they are able to get for their account. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Earlier this year, TM announced that they will be offering a free Unifi upgrade to a number of Streamyx users. However, there are still a large number of TM customers that are still connected on Streamyx. If you are not sure whether you are eligible for the upgrade, don’t worry, TM’s got an easy way for you to check.

TM recently launched a dedicated site that allows Streamyx users to check on the kind of speed upgrade that they are able to get for their account. For those who are staying at landed areas, you can be upgraded to Unifi’s 100Mbps plan, while users in high-rise areas can be upgraded to the 30Mbps plan.

TM also emphasises that the upgrade is dependent on the infrastructure support at the user’s location. If your area does not support Unifi, you will instead be eligible for a speed upgrade to up to 8Mbps. Keep in mind that all of this will not affect your bill so you don’t have to worry about paying extra.

To check your Streamyx speed upgrade, all you have to do is to fill in your details like name, MyKad number as well as your service ID at the Unifi website. — SoyaCincau