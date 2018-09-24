Watch these teens try to identify songs from the 2000s (VIDEO)

Can these teens guess songs from the 2000s in this new clip from YouTube channel React.

NEW YORK, Sept 24 — Back with another selection of 2000s music, popular YouTube channel React have challenged yet another bunch of teens to see if they can try and identify the songs from that decade.

Boasting a large following, the channel often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything.

Some of the songs the teens listened to include Get Ur Freak On by Miss Elliott, Dani California by Red Hot Chili Peppers, So Yesterday by Hilary Duff and more.

Play along with the clip below to see how many of these songs you can identify.