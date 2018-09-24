Samsung's Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab A 10.5 now available in Malaysia

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 and Galaxy Tab A 10.5 come in two colour choices — black and grey — and retail at RM3,099 and RM1,699 respectively. — Picture via Facebook/SamsungMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Following a global release in August, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 and Galaxy Tab A 10.5 are now available in stores here.

The tablets come in two colour choices — black and grey — and retail at RM3,099 and RM1,699 respectively.

“In an age of iterative updates, we bring you the Galaxy Tab S4 and Tab A 10.5 to take productivity, entertainment and connectivity to the next level,” said Samsung Malaysia Electronics president, Yoonsoo Kim, in a statement.

The Galaxy Tab S4 is the first tablet to be equipped with the stand-alone Samsung DeX. It allows users to open multiple desktop-style windows for Android apps, including the Microsoft Office suite, and re-size when needed.

The Galaxy Tab S4 features a 10.5in, Super AMOLED display that delivers a larger, higher definition screen perfect for gaming and watching videos. It also comes with four speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos® sound technology.

The tablet comes with a 7,300mAh battery to provide up to 15 hours of video playback and Samsung Knox, which ensures critical information is protected at multiple levels of the device.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.5 boasts a wide 10.5in display featuring a 16:10 screen aspect ratio offering a cinema-like entertainment experience. Four speakers have been built into each corner of the tablet with support from Dolby Atmos®.

The tablet also gives parents control over content and usage time with Kids Mode, while SmartThings allows one to easily control connected home appliances.

As part of the launch celebration, Samsung is offering a complimentary book cover for every purchase of the Galaxy Tab S4 and complimentary battery pack for every purchase of the Galaxy Tab A 10.5 till October 31, while stocks last. — Bernama